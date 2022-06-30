Every Saturday July 2nd – July 30th will feature a different hands-on history activity or craft.
Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site is excited to announce the return of Kids Craft Saturdays. Each Kids Craft activity is free, open to the public, and accessible to all age levels. Activities will take approximately one hour to complete. All activities will run from 11 a.m. CT to 2 p.m. CT.
2022 Schedule
Independence Day Fireworks - July 2. Historically, Ft. Union Bourgeois, Kenneth McKenzie, brought vibrant and dazzling fireworks to Fort Union as a form of entertainment. We'll use compostable straws for our Independence Day celebration to create landscape paintings of fireworks.
Pottery - July 9 All kinds of pottery and Chinaware were found during Fort Union archaeological digs. Come down to the fort to make your own clay piece.
Parfleche - July 16 Want to learn about American Indian backpacks and suitcases? Visit the fort to create your own parfleche while learning about history.
Axe Throwing - July 23 Who doesn’t love a good competition? Try your hand at axe throwing with child safe axes.
Knitting - July 30 Knitting Textiles were traded on the Upper Missouri, but did you know that knitting was also an activity commonly done during the period? Learn how to do basic knitting techniques to get you started.