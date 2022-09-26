Savage defeated Culbertson in five sets in competition on Saturday. The game scores were 25, 21, 11, 25 and 7 for Culbertson and 15, 25, 25, 20 and 15 for Savage.

Teah Conradsen racked up 6 aces, Cambry Conradsen 4, Mya Jorgensen 2, and Brooke Reuter 1.



