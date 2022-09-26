Savage volleyball wins another By Sidney Herald Staff Sep 26, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Karley McPherson is looking to spike the ball over the net. Photos by Toni Zieske Brooke Reuter is set to push the ball over the net. Photos by Toni Zieske Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Savage defeated Culbertson in five sets in competition on Saturday. The game scores were 25, 21, 11, 25 and 7 for Culbertson and 15, 25, 25, 20 and 15 for Savage.Teah Conradsen racked up 6 aces, Cambry Conradsen 4, Mya Jorgensen 2, and Brooke Reuter 1.Mya Jorgensen had 30 assists, while Cambry Conradsen had 3.Mya Jorgensen had 11 digs, Teah Conradsen 10, Faith Reed 9, Cambry Conradsen 9, Karley McPherson 9, Broke Reuter 5.Teah Conradsen put away 10 kills, Brooke Reuter 8, Karley McPherson 8, Faith Reed 5, Cambry Conradsen 4.Brooke Reuter made 11 blocks, Teah Conradsen and Karley McPherson each had 1. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Teah Conradsen Brooke Reuter Karley Mcpherson Sport Volleyball Faith Reed Score Ace Game Load comments Most Popular The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall Hit-and-run injures pedestrian Police, Sheriff’s report Voting begins for Best of Richland County Out of Darkness exceeds fundraising goal with weekend walk Using change to make a change Uvalde sparks new training exercise for area law enforcement, emergency services Eagles volleyball rises to a victory Thai-Mexican street food is really a love story McDonalds getting a new look More Stories Montana's Red Wave Montana wants to expand institutional mental health and addiction treatment. What’s the downside? By Mara Silvers Montana Free Press Looking to Kentucky’s past to understand Montana health nominee’s future By Katheryn Houghton & Laura Ungar Kaiser Health News Gianforte signs ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill by Eric Dietrich Montana Free Press Norby, Potter testify on coal plant closure biil that directs PSC to evaluate economic impacts By Amanda Eggert Montana Free Press Week 6 legislative roundup: COVID-19 sheild law, family medical leave, income tax & more By Austin Amestoy & James Bradley UM Legislative News Service University of Montana School of Journalism Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection