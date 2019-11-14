Gina Schilling has accepted the position of quality lab coordinator at Sidney Sugars Incorporated.
In this position, Schilling will oversee the operation and maintenance of the Technical Services Center Sugarbeet Tare and Quality Lab. She previously worked for RJ Contractors monitoring the safety and vehicle maintenance program. Schilling holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting and finance from Austin Peay State University.
Sidney Sugars Incorporated is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moorhead, Minnesota, based American Crystal Sugar Company. Sidney Sugars is a beet sugar processing facility located in Sidney.