The Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees held its most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, covering multiple topics including the final wording of the staff COVID leave agreement and custodial pay.
Staff COVID Leave
The board discussed some of the optics of the staff COVID leave agreement at the previous board meeting on July 26, which was a special board meeting.
At the board meeting Monday, the board finalized the details of the COVID leave agreement and agreed to approve it for the school year.
To open the discussion about the agreement, superintendent Brent Sukut presented what the agreement consisted of.
He said that certified staff in the SPS system will be given eight days of leave, and classified staff, or hourly staff, will be given leave for the number of hours they work.
At the special meeting in July, the board also discussed giving staff full pay when they are on COVID leave. Last school year, staff received 70 percent of their pay on COVID leave.
At the previous meeting, Sukut also said that the Richland County Health Department will be working with the school district if there are any positive tests and close contacts, and the district will still keep close contact logs to provide to the health department.
Custodian Pay
The board agreed on the pay for high school custodians and for custodian activity pay.
In the high school custodial department, Sukut said the school is short-staffed.
Sukut said there are only two custodians currently on staff for the high school, and typically, the high school has five on staff.
Aside from the usual workload, these custodians are also expected to be available for weekends and nights after various activities take place, Sukut added.
Sukut mentioned that the previous superintendent bumped custodians’ pay down a bit, and Sukut said he wanted to bump the pay back up to what it was. He said if you took a high school custodian job, you got an additional $0.50 in pay, which was bumped down to $0.25.
The board approved to bump the pay back up to an additional $0.50.
Sukut also proposed that custodians receive an additional $3 per hour during activity work.
This proposed clause for extra pay would only apply if a custodian helped with activity work at a building that is understaffed. For example, Sukut said that the middle school is fully staffed, so there wouldn’t be extra pay for doing activity work at the middle school.
Since the high school is understaffed, custodians who worked activities there would get that extra pay.
The board approved this clause for custodian pay for the 2021-2022 school year.