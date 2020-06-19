The search for an 11-year-old boy reported missing on Monday, June 15, ended with an official announcement from the Sidney Police Department that the youth was found safe.
Sidney Police Department Chief Mark Kraft called the Sidney Herald to report the boy had been located and was brought to Sidney Health Center for a routine medical check. Kraft said he was overwhelmed by the immediate response from local citizens, who called the department to help search for the child. At least one group offered to organize a search party.
The incident began when the the Sidney Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile male on June 15, “at approximately 11:43 p.m.”
The department sent out a bulletin identifying the 11-year-old child by name. Sidney Police Department Lt. Travis Rosaaen issued a bulletin stating the boy “was last seen by friends at approximately 6:40 p.m.” and that the child was a Type 1 Diabetic.
“[The boy] was due to take his Insulin at 7 p.m. on June 15, 2020,” the initial police bulletin stated. “He was last seen wearing a Lime Green T-shirt, blue jeans, and white socks. He was not wearing shoes. [He] is approximately 5’3” and 110 pounds, blue eyes, and Dark Brown to Black Hair. If you have seen [him] or know where he might be please call the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210 or 911.”
Within a few hours, the child was found. Shortly before 1 p.m. the same day, Kraft sent out a follow-up bulletin stating:
“The Sidney Police Department is pleased to announce that the missing youth...has been located and is being evaluated at Sidney Health Center. The Sidney Police Department would like to express our sincere gratitude to the many members of this community for their spirit of volunteerism and willingness to help. We had many people contact us wishing to help organize or be a part of search parties. It is the people of this community that truly make Sidney and Richland County a great place to live. We’d specifically like to thank Lower Yellowstone Irrigation and Bakken Rotors for their help in the search.”
The police chief’s statement made clear the case remains under “active investigation.”