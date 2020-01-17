On Jan. 17, 2020, the Sidney Police Department arrested Karina Orozco-Angel in connection with the July 3, 2019 shooting death of Tyler Anthony Hayden. A Warrant Upon Information had been issued for Orozco-Angel by the 7th Judicial District Court after the Richland County Attorney's Office filed an Information charging her with Deliberate Homicide by Accountability. Bail has been set in the amount of $2 million. Orozco-Angel's first court appearance has been scheduled for 1/17/20 at 2 PM in Sidney City Court.
