A ribbon cutting at Sunrise City Coffee Co.

 Greg Hitchcock

The smell of coffee, the taste of wheat, that is what drives people to downtown Sidney to Sterling and Jackie Mullet’s coffee shop.

Sunrise City Coffee Co. had its official grand opening on Saturday with a grand reception and ribbon cutting. Many people were gathered to wish the Mullets well and to taste their fare including flavoring their lattes with the Mullets in-house syrups.



