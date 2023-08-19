The smell of coffee, the taste of wheat, that is what drives people to downtown Sidney to Sterling and Jackie Mullet’s coffee shop.
Sunrise City Coffee Co. had its official grand opening on Saturday with a grand reception and ribbon cutting. Many people were gathered to wish the Mullets well and to taste their fare including flavoring their lattes with the Mullets in-house syrups.
“There is plenty of room for coffee in Sidney,” Sterling Mullet said. “People and families can come down, sit and enjoy specialty coffee, baked goods, and our homemade syrups.”
Syrups include vanilla, cinnamon, and chocolate.
Sterling also said Sunrise City Coffee also displays arts and crafts from local artists.
Jackie Mullet is an artist as well as co-owner of Sunrise City Coffee Co.
Mullet’s father Merle said he was very excited about his son’s venture into the coffee business.
“They have a passion for the product and an edge on coffee,” he said. “It is nice that they have finally taken the leap.”
Kali Godfrey, executive director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, wasn’t surprised by the superb customer service that the Mullets business has for its customers.
“Ten years ago, the place used to be a coffee shop. I am glad it returned as a coffee shop,” Godfrey said.
“I especially love their Kuchen,” she said.
Kuchen is a German dessert topped with custard.
Sunrise City Coffee is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturdays from 8 a.m to noon, and closed on Sundays.
They have a social media presence on Facebook and Instagram at Sunrise City Coffee.