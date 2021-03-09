Residents in the area were treated with high-grade photo shoots recently, as Brett Seeley came to Sidney for some sessions.
Seeley, a well-known photographer who travels across the country for shoots, came to Sidney for a three-day session, doing photo shoots at Sidney HealthWorks and the Merge Fashion and Lifestyle studio.
“I’ve known Brett for a long time, and he just has such an eye for photography and he can bring out everyone’s best features and strongest features. It’s like he turns it into art,” said Anya Schwarz, the owner of Merge.
“He’s been one of my favorites for a long time,” Schwarz said. “I haven’t seen anyone else with that same exact touch.”
Schwarz said the biggest thing that Seeley’s photography does is give people confidence boosts, which was a big outcome for those in the photoshoots Seeley did in Sidney.
She added that some of the people who shot with him had never done a professional photo shoot and some had, but regardless of prior experience, this experience brought about some similar results.
“It’s safe to say everybody was pretty nervous/intimidated, but it’s also safe to say everyone who did a shoot, when they were done, their confidence level was just through the roof. Everybody was stoked. Working with him feels so good by the time you’re done,” Schwarz said.
For Schwarz and everyone else at the shoots, it was a pretty big deal that Seeley was working with them.
“For him to come to Sidney, Montana, with his already busy schedule and the people he works with, his clients and the things he already does, it’s pretty awesome that he did that for us,” she said.
Schwarz had a long-time connection with Seeley, which helped her get him to come to Sidney. She said she did her first shoot with him about 10 or 11 years ago, and since then, she has chatted with him some other times.
Each December, Merge has an event called “12x,” where people participating have to complete different challenges. It’s a way for people to stay active right before the holidays come around.
With the recent 12x, Schwarz said she thought it would be cool for the winner to do a photo shoot with Seeley, and she reached out to him to ask if he would come, leading to his visit.
Schwarz said that overall, the reactions from some of the people who participated in the shoots were great.
“(Seeley) is based out of Denver, so some ladies were like, ‘I’m going to get in super good shape, I’m going to drive to Denver for another one.’ And another person was like, ‘I could do that all day long,’” Schwarz said.
In total, about 13 people participated in the shoots, and based on their reactions, Seeley’s work was fun and a positive experience.