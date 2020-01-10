Northeastern Arts Network presents the music of “Seffarine” as part of their Big Sky Concert Series on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Placing in top charts for World Music, Seffarine's international blend of sounds features soulful Moroccan singer Lamiae Naki and flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp. Their music embraces and extends Naki's rich heritage, which spans from Moorish Spain to the Sahara, mixing Arabic Andalusi music with Hulskamp's flamenco guitar the grooves of acclaimed percussionist, Manavihare Fiaindratovo. Seffarine delivers an original and intoxicating sound that Bass Player Magazine describes as a “gorgeous intersection of Spanish flamenco, Arabic and Andalusian music, Persian classical, and jazz."
Seffarine takes its name from the ancient metalworking square in Lamiae's home city of Fes, Morocco. Her family is well known in the Seffarine as master metalworkers continuing the tradition today. The square dates back to the 9th century and is famous for the complex rhythms that can be heard from the blacksmiths' hammers.
In 2015, Seffarine was awarded a grant from the Regional Arts and Culture Council to travel to Spain to record their original music in collaboration with living legends of flamenco music, including Diego del Morao and Tomasa La Macanita. The record gained Seffarine international acclaim when it placed in top world music charts around the globe, including Afribuku's Top 13 African Releases and the Transglobal World Music Charts.
This performance will be held at the MonDak Heritage Center at 7 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the door $15/Adults, $13/Senior and $10/students. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.