Boys and Girls Club of Richland County announced Hayden Miller as the September Youth of the Month for the 2019-2020 school year.
She was nominated by staff and voted for by fellow club members. Hayden has one sister, Reilly, who also attends the club and is the daughter of Jackie and Jeff Miller. She shows off her creativity by practicing some of her favorite activities include drawing and origami. Hayden is in Mrs. Peter’s fifth grade and her favorite subject is art. When Hayden grows up, she would like to be an artist and author of books.
Hayden is a quiet leader and positive role model for younger members. She is extremely kind, respectful to everyone and is always willing to help staff and members when they need it.