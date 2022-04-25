The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture held the graduation ceremony for the 2022 Leadership Class at the Sidney Moose Lodge.
The Sidney area Leadership Program was established in 1998 to help develop emerging leaders and leadership potential within the community.
The goals of the Leadership Program are, “To identify and motivate emerging leaders, to acquaint emerging leaders with community needs and resources, to instill a sense of ‘community’ to motivate participants into leadership roles and to provide skills development training to enhance leadership capabilities.”
The members selected to the program will meet on seven days between September and April for five hours each day that will consist of lectures, panel discussions, small groups and field excursions to aid in leadership development.
Becky Yonts, Dawn Rehbein, Kelly Berndt, Laurel Molden, Dr. Nadia Anthony — Watson, Sydney Salsbury and Tori Happel successfully completed the program to represent the 2022 class.
Each student in the class was responsible for a day of learning open to the community. Yonts held a Tourism and Recreation Day, Rehbein held a Small Business Day, Berndt held a Health and Human Services Day, Molden held a Government Day, Anthony-Watson held an Education Day, Salsbury held an Agriculture day and Happel held an Energy Day.
Every year the leadership class is tasked with a class project that will aid in community improvement. This year’s class decided to provide garland for city Christmas decorations as well as help in the landscaping process for the Chamber office.