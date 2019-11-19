Kyle Severson, charged with deliberate homicide after the shooting death of Tyler Hayden this past July, refused to leave his jail cell for a hearing on amended charges on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Seventh Judicial District Court.
Severson's attorney Michael Haase asked presiding Judge Olivia Rieger if the matter could be continued or if a "not guilty" plea could be entered on behalf of his client, although the amended charges were not read aloud in court.
Rieger allowed for a continuance so Haase could speak with his client to convince him to willingly attend the next hearing. Rieger advised that Severson will be forcibly escorted by sheriff's deputies if he refuses a second time.
The hearing on amended charges was continued for Monday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m.