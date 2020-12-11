After a full day of testimony for the sentencing hearing of Kyle Severson, found guilty in October of mitigated deliberate homicide in the 2019 shooting death of Tyler Hayden, Judge Olivia Rieger handed out the maximum sentence allowed for the crime, 40 years in Montana state prison.
She rejected the prosecution’s request to add a parole restriction for every year of Hayden’s life, which followed on passionate pleas from the slain young man’s family, who said Severson had shown no remorse for what he had done.
“My baby is dead,” Hayden’s mother Julie E. Kassel told the judge. “I slipped a ring on his finger. I kissed a cold child.”
The last three seconds of Hayden’s life will forever haunt his mother.
“It seems short,” she said. “But if you let them tick by on a clock …”
Cory Hayden, Tyler’s dad, meanwhile, said the two of them had just begun to reconcile. He, too, is haunted by the loss. He is reminded of his son every where he goes, as well as the future they can now never have together.
“I missed half of Tyler’s life because of an addiction and a sentence that sent me to prison,” he said. “I made many mistakes. I’ve always been held accountable for them.”
Without a parole restriction, he suggested Severson might spend less time behind bars for the death of his son than he himself did for selling drugs.
“It’s not an excuse,” he added. “I broke the law. But I was held accountable.”
Severson’s defense attorney Kevin Chapman meanwhile argued that the question of a Brady violation is still relevant to the case, regardless of what the prosecution argues, and that evidence presented at trial of violent altercations initiated by Hayden also should tilt the judge in favor of a lighter sentence.
His argument followed equally impassioned pleas from several of Severson’s family members for mercy.
Melissa Severson, Kyle’s mother, said the situation is unimaginable for both families.
“No family should ever have to go through this,” she said.
While the paths chosen cannot be undone, Melissa Severson added she hoped the court would take into account that her son had voluntarily presented himself to the police department after the shooting, and that he has a small daughter who needs a father.
Kyle Severson, meanwhile, had only a very short statement in court.
“I wish the stuff between me and Tyler never happened with the shooting,” he said, adding, “I regret even going to the store that night.”
His attorney asked if he’d had any intention of getting into an altercation with anyone, to which Severson said no. Chapman asked if he had anything else to tell the court, to which Severson also said no.
Later, Judge Rieger gave Severson a second chance to make another statement. Severson again declined to say anything more.
The Brady allegations were rejected by Rieger, but can still be appealed, Rieger acknowledged in her response to the defense’s requests.
These allegations related to the involvement of Dalton Watson associates in a burglary at Severson’s home not long after the shooting occurred, information that was not immediately disclosed to Severson’s defense attorney, even after hearings to compel any information that might be relevant to the case.
Watson was the prosecution’s main witness. Chapman has said he believes that Watson’s cell phone, which is in law enforcement’s possession, could have contained exculpatory evidence in Severson’s case. He called it an “absolute travesty of justice” that this information had been kept from the defense team for so long.
Rieger said the court did have to weigh the allegations of Brady violations to even decide if it could move forward with sentencing, and acknowledged that it is Chapman’s prerogative — or even his duty — to pursue any ethical violations he feels were committed by the state.
“But the court is not tasked with that issue,” she added. “Nor is it indicative of the sentencing factors that must be taken into account pursuant to Montana law.”
She did say she would grant Chapman’s motion for analysis of the phone, however, as that is within Severson’s due process rights.
But she rejected outright Chapman’s assertion that evidence presented during the trial about violent altercations between Hayden and Severson, or the fact the jury found mitigated deliberate homicide instead of deliberate homicide should tilt her in favor of a lighter sentence for Severson.
She pointed out the jury had not found justifiable homicide in this case, and suggested that Severson’s actions during the case and subsequently — including more than 50 incidents of misbehavior detailed in jail logs — indicate that accountability is important for Severson.
“The court is not going to suspend any of that time,” she said.
She also ordered that Severson pay restitution in the amount of $3,500 to cover the cost of Hayden’s funeral.
In declining to add a parole restriction to Severson’s sentence for every year of Hayden’s life, as requested by the prosecution, Reiger said that would be an eye-for-an-eye mentality.
“Courts are not allowed to judge by sentiment or emotion, passion nor prejudice,” she said.