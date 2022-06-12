Receiving a shoebox at just 14 years old changed Kimheang Vance's life forever.
Vance was born and raised in Cambodia in a remote village with no clean water, no water, and no hospital. For Vance, growing up was very hard.
"Every day of my life I had to work so hard to survive because my parents were so poor," said Vance. "We don't have enough food to eat, sometimes going to bed with an empty stomach, and I had to work at the farm."
Vance had to carry buckets of water for over two hours to water the plants on the farm, because they didn't have a water system. She had to walk one hour to and from school each day with no shoes.
But Vance's love for education was a driving force. She loved going to school, despite the challenges she faced.
"I was thinking if I have an education, that is something that can change my life," Vance said.
When she was 14, she walked past a church on her way home and was invited to a Christmas Program. Vance went with her brother. After the food was served, the children were told to line up for a gift. She was then handed a shoebox.
"This was my first gift ever," she said. "We did not have any gifts."
Vance received several things her parents couldn't afford, like school supplies, toys, and hygiene items.
At 18 years old, Vance had to quit school and was sent away to work for very little because her parents did not have any money. It was the hardest time of her life.
"I got placed in the labor trafficking. They were beating me, abused me, and didn't give me food to eat," said Vance.
Vance's suffering finally came to an end when she met a pastor who helped her go back home and finish school. She went on to get accepted into one of the top universities in Cambodia. During her third year in college, Vance met her husband and moved to America with him.
One Sunday, she walked into her church to see they were packing shoeboxes just like the ones she received as a child. She was invited by her pastor to share her story. Someone took a video of her speaking, which then was spread around to North Carolina, where Samaritan's Purse, the organization that runs Operation Christmas Child, is located. The organization then reached out to her to become a spokesperson.
"To this day I still don't know who took that video. I always think it was an angel," Vance said.
The opportunity to share her story around the world transformed her life.
"It's not just a box. It's a huge impact to the children like me," Vance said.