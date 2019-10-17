One of the event organizers, Kristin Haugen, helps fill people in on the big event.
What are the details of the event?
The shopping event runs from 5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, Oct. 24, and features 3 local clothing boutiques: Meraki Boutique, Merge Fashion + Lifestyle, and Thee Beautique, as well as The Rush.
Tickets are available at the Foundation for Community Care and cost $20
100% of the ticket sales go to the FFCC Cancer Coalition. Purchase of the ticket gets you specialties at each boutique, and if you get your ticket punched by the participants, you get entered to win a basket of goodies, donated by the 3 boutiques and The Rush, valued at over $150!
Who is participating in Shopping for Hope?
Merge Fashion + Lifestyle, Thee Beautique, Meraki Boutique, The Rush
How did the idea come about?
An online boutique I follow on Instagram was hosting a similar event and we thought it was such a wonderful idea! The cancer coalition is such a wonderful local-cause.
Is there something special/personal about breast cancer awareness that made you choose to do this?
Our family has had a history of breast cancer, and know how scary a cancer diagnosis is. We have such a heart to help women, that this seemed a wonderful way to help, at a local level.
What can shoppers/attendees expect from the event?
This will be a fun evening, showcasing Sidney’s finest clothing boutiques. Each stop will boast appetizers, drinks, and excellent customer service to help you find a perfect outfit or gift. The three boutiques are so unique and offer such an asset to today's woman. The Rush has such a family tie to Breast Cancer, they leapt at the chance to participate and raise funds for the Cancer Coalition.
MERAKI BOUTIQUE: Swag bags for the first 12 ticket-holding customers through the door, and 25% of sales that evening will be donated to the Cancer Coalition. Any breast cancer survivors shopping that evening receive a rose + a special discount coupon. Meraki Boutique is located at 314 S. Central Avenue, Sidney.
THE RUSH: Extended hours, to 7:30pm; $1 from every drink sold will go to the Cancer Coalition. The Rush is located at 1053 S. Central Avenue, Sidney.
MERGE FASHION + LIFESTYLE: Swag bag for the first 20-ticket holding customers through the door. 20% off Retail//25% off if you WEAR pink. Portion of ALL fitness classes during the week will be donated to the Cancer Coalition. Free Rush Drink Certificate for Breast Cancer Survivors. Merge Fashion + Lifestyle is located at 1055 S. Central Avenue, Sidney.
THEE BEAUTIQUE: Free CC Beanie for Breast Cancer Survivors + 10% of all sales during the event go to Cancer Coalition. Thee Beautique is located at 201 S. Central Avenue, Sidney.
What will each ticket get an attendee?
Special discounts at each boutique.
Chance at the basket of goodies once you present ticket at all 4 stops
A wonderful evening out with girlfriends
Will people need tickets to shop during the event hours?
Not necessarily. Ticket holders get exclusive discounts (and access to items/grab bags/etc) tickets can be purchased at the door-we don’t want to leave anyone out but the ticket will be well-worth it!
All proceeds from the ticket sales go to the Cancer Coalition.
Will any other proceeds from purchases be donated as well?
Yes! Each boutique will be donating in a unique way.
We appreciate the support. The boutiques have been so easy and fun to work with with and excited to make this event a reality. And thanks for shopping small! Together we can make a BIG difference!