Every other sport or activity has celebrated and honored its seniors with their respective senior nights, and finally, the Sidney High School band got to do the same.
At the boy's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 11, the seniors were honored before the varsity game.
Kilee Sundt, the band director, talked about how the seniors have been great throughout their careers and about how the band has handled the unusual year.
Q: You had senior night the other night for band, so what can you say about the seniors and what they bring each time they performed over their career?
A: My seniors this year have been students of mine for seven years. They're all incredibly hardworking students both in music and in their other activities, but each of them have been dedicated to the ensembles they are a part of, such as jazz band, pep band and drumline. They've grown a lot as musicians and they're all very reliable performers. I can always count on them to be present and ready for any performance.
Q: Regarding those seniors, what are some of the best memories you have of them and how have they grown over the years?
A: With this class in particular, my memories of them go from our performances in middle school (one in particular I remember doing with bendy tubes for an effect), talking about various off topic subjects, like why bears do/don't have knees, and in high school taking them to California was a very fun memory.
Q: For the band as a whole, how have they performed this whole year in your eyes and how have they handled all the restrictions and guidelines while performing?
A: Our year has been very different and at times difficult. Normally I combine the bands 9-12, but due to covid restrictions, I had to split them into two groups and right now the seniors and freshmen are in different bands. I believe both groups have developed well throughout the school year despite the change. Since having more pep band gigs, I would say right now the pep band finally is shaping up to the level we are used to sounding like, whereas at the beginning of the year we didn't have as many combined practices for our pep band and were limited on how many band members could be at each game.
COVID has made it a tough year for music. We have been unable to travel this year, which is a bummer for the students since that is always a highlight for the band. Normally at this time we would be preparing for Jazz Festival, Eastern A Festival and the Divisional Tournament. Thanks to the athletic department and our administration, we are able to go to the basketball tournament this year, which the students are so excited to be a part of. However, the cancellation of their music festivals has been very discouraging. There have been virtual performing options available for the students, but just recording their performances hasn't been enticing to them. They would prefer to perform in-person and receive live feedback.
Q: Are there any other concerts coming up, and is there anything else the band does for the rest of the year aside from basketball games or concerts?
A: Our next/last home concert is on May 18. We are taking a trip in the summer to the Twin Cities for a four-day festival opportunity. That will be their only in-person festival that they will be a part of this year. We're currently raising funds to go and hopefully all of the students will be able to, but they are excited to make the trip together. Besides performing they will get to go to the Mall of America, Valleyfair Amusement Park and many other cool places in the cities.