The Sidney High School band and choir will hold the winter concert on Tuesday, December 14, and anyone attending can expect a great variety of music to take in.
Kilee Sundt, the band director for SHS, talked about what people can expect from the concert, and she talked about what makes concerts special for the band members.
Q: How exciting is it for you and the band to get to a big performance like this, especially considering there aren’t any restrictions to worry about like last year?
A: We were thankful that we got to have in-person concerts last year, because many schools in the state didn’t so we were very fortunate and grateful that our high school admin and health department supported our students and their passions.
It has been really nice not having to work around tickets or masks this year, though. Also, the band and choir will be performing in the same space which will increase the audience size, a huge plus for our students.
Q: What can people expect when it comes to the catalog of music? I’m sure there will be holiday music, but what else can people expect?
A: We are excited to present the holiday music as we do every christmas concert. On the band side we’re also premiering some non-holiday/Christmas music that we are preparing for our upcoming festivals in February.
We didn’t do a fall concert this year and I really wanted to get the kids playing some standard band literature right away along with a couple of Christmas tunes for the program. Our jazz band is also doing a couple of pieces that I personally love and I’m very excited to present them to the community.
Q: Are there any unique pieces you’re excited about? Like last year a student played the spoons in one song.
A: I always like to include a piece that gets the attention of the audience. We have one piece that includes a lot of different percussion effects and spoken parts and the brass “noises” are very unusual from what you would normally hear them play.
I am also excited for our combined piece with the choir. I don’t want to give it away, but let’s just say it’s taken a lot of “train”ing to get it put together and I’m glad Mr. Halvorson and I got to “choo”se this piece.
Q: Lastly, what about concerts are special or unique for the band? What do they offer that a basketball or football game, for example, doesn’t offer?
A: Obviously we love playing for the sports teams and pep band is a huge favorite amongst the band. I’ll even joke that our tournaments and games are just band concerts with basketball games as intermission entertainment. But all jokes aside, the band loves playing in the bleachers and supporting their classmates at home games all the time.
However, concerts are their chance to receive the support for their talents and get to be the center of the action. Our hardest efforts go into concert music, so if the community thinks we sound good at the games then they really should come and hear us perform at our best, which are concert nights.
Pep band music is meant to get the crowd and players hyped up with adrenaline. Concerts can do that too, but our music at the concerts also can invoke calm emotions and present a variety of sounds that one doesn’t typically hear at a sporting event.
The concert will be held at the SHS gymnasium on Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m.