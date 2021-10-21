A lot of activities are going on right now for Sidney Public Schools, and specifically, fall sports have been busy since August.
As the school year has gone on, though, and as the start date for winter sports starts to get closer, other activities started to really get going as well.
Here’s a look at some news for a few other SPS activities, including when they are starting and what is coming up for them.
SHS Band
The Sidney High School band just performed their first halftime show in two years at the football team’s Homecoming game, and members of the band are getting ready to do more great things.
In the month of November, multiple different Honor Band performances will take place. A few notable ones will be in Glendive and in Minot.
To perform in an honor band, a student must audition and be chosen. The Minot performance, for example, is especially great to be a part of because it is tougher to be chosen to perform.
This year, Theresa Wick and Daniel Stevens were chosen to perform in the Minot State Northwest Festival of Music, which takes place on November 5 and 6.
Wick auditioned and was selected last year. She played the bass guitar in the jazz band at the festival.
More SHS students were chosen to perform in the Dickinson State University Northern Plains Music Festival on November 12 and 13. Those students are as follows: David Bartelson, Christianna Wall, Ayden Burke, Stevens, Lily Wick and Theresa Wick.
There will also be another Honor Band in Glendive on November 22 and 23, and about 19 SHS students will perform there, according to SHS band director Kilee Sundt.
Speech/Drama/Debate
The SHS speech/drama/debate team is the first winter activity to get going, as practices for the team have already begun.
Sidney’s first competitions aren’t far behind, as the first event for the team is in the first week of November. On November 5 and 6, Sidney will open the season with the Billings Kickoff.
The following week, on November 13, the Eagles will compete at Custer County, but then, on November 20, Sidney will host a meet.
Sidney did well last season, which included a great state finish with a couple of state winners. A lot of talented students will be returning for Sidney this season, so another good year should be in the works for the Eagles.