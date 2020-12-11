The Sidney High School bands brought joyfulness and a sense of the holiday spirit with their Winter Band Concert on Monday, Dec. 7.
Some familiar tunes made an appearance, like some recognizable notes from the Peanuts, and a very beautiful playing of Amazing Grace.
Kilee Sundt (S), a music teacher at the high school and the director of the bands, and senior Sean Earle (E), who had one of the most unique roles of playing the spoons during a piece, talked about how the concert went overall.
Q: How did the students do overall in all of the pieces?
S: They did great. Normally we have a concert in the fall, we'll have a fall concert that's like their first concert where they get into the audience mode. This concert has typically been our pure Christmas concert, so honestly, for it being their first concert and especially dealing with the difficulties of COVID... they did excellent, they've been working so hard. I'm very proud of them.
Q: When you look at this concert, what kind of preparation, day-by-day, month-by-month goes into the performances?
S: (The students) got their music back in September, and at that time, we were actually doing Homecoming, and because Homecoming was so early, we were working on pep band for a long time. Thankfully, we transitioned to concert pretty easily, by October we're really hitting it hard and every day doing a piece a day. With COVID, we have to do a piece a day because the percussion has to disinfect everything they touch at the end of the day, so basically, each band did four songs individually so it was basically a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, we're going to work on this song Monday, this song Tuesday, this song Wednesday and this song Thursday.
Q: So Sean, how unique and different was it for you to learn something that you usually eat food with?
E: Well, the spoons are pretty easy, the only thing is it hurts your finger after like 10 seconds of doing it, so having a percussion background kind of helped me with the rhythm of everything. But actually learning spoons was pretty easy.
Q: Was there any nervousness for you or the other students with this being the first concert of the year?
E: No, we've been doing this since we were in sixth grade and seventh grade, so not really. There's obviously a little bit because there's a bunch of people watching you do something.