At a special board meeting on Monday, July 26, the Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees agreed on the specifics around staff members’ COVID sick leave.
This wasn’t put to a vote by the board, but the board talked about the specifics of the plan and made some suggestions for the sick leave.
This COVID sick leave was implemented last year. If a staff member was named a close contact or tested positive, it allowed them 40 hours to use for COVID leave, like if they had to quarantine, for example.
Another part of the leave time was if a staff member’s child had to quarantine, and they would be allowed to use the COVID sick leave to be home with their child.
This COVID leave didn’t affect a staff member’s actual sick time off.
“If they get put into quarantine, that’s not their fault. There’s nothing they can do about it,” said superintendent Brent Sukut.
Sukut also clarified that this would be an allowable cost for some funds that the district is receiving.
To make sure this works correctly, Sukut said the district needs to make sure there is a system in place for allowing this COVID leave.
He said there needs to be a process for a staff member to get approved, and there needs to be proper documentation.
One thing the board agreed on for the plan was to give staff eight days of availability for COVID leave because that would be a typical two-week period of school days.
Another change the board suggested for the plan is that staff members would receive full pay while they are on the sick leave. Last year, if they took leave because their child had to quarantine, they only got 70 percent of their pay.
Regarding procedures for any quarantines or close contacts, Sukut said the Richland County Health Department has some guidelines.
Sukut said the health department still plans to quarantine close contacts, and he said the district will still keep close contact logs to provide to the health department.
Otherwise, the rest of the plan for COVID leave is not changing.
The board did not vote to approve the plan with the changes, but it will be voted on at the next board meeting.