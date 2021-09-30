Fall sports have been underway for over a month now, but another Sidney High School fall sports team will be starting its season in the coming weeks.
The SHS eSports team will begin its season on October 18, looking to continue from last year’s success.
Russell Biniek, the business teacher at the high school and the advisor for the eSports team, said there was an eSports team before he took over as advisor.
Before he took over, there was a short hiatus where there wasn’t a team, but students came to him and asked if he would help form the team again.
This will be the third year for the current team, and if the past seasons are any indicator, Sidney should have another good year this time around.
Biniek said last school year, the team held a record above .500 during the fall and spring seasons, just missing the playoffs by one game.
Typically in the school year, the team has between 12 and 15 active members, and this year, they will be sectioned into teams for specific games.
Last year, Biniek said the team played Overwatch in its competitions, but the team will expand this year and play Super Smash Bros., Rocket League and League of Legends as well.
Overwatch is a 2016 first-person shooter game, where teams of six face each other, and players choose from a roster of characters (heroes) that each have unique abilities, according to the game’s website.
Super Smash Bros. is a classic game with multiple iterations, where players choose a character with unique attacks and fight each other. Rocket League is a 2015 vehicular soccer game, where players drive vehicles to hit a ball around in a huge arena to try and score, according to the game’s website.
League of Legends is a 2009 game where players can choose from over 140 champions to make plays with, according to the game’s website.
Typical competitions take place online between two schools, who face off in these games. The winner is determined by who wins the game.
Since there is no Montana high school league, Sidney competes with schools from other states in the Mountain Time Zone.
The league also keeps statistics for each player, like any other sport would, which can help students get the chance to compete in college.
Biniek, who grew up playing video games and still does, said it’s really cool to get to be the advisor for the team.
“I feel like I grew up at the wrong time. I didn’t have this when I was in high school,” he said, adding that friends would have to just play together on their own.
He continued: “It’s really cool to watch the kids, and to watch them grow as a team. They get just as excited as other sports teams who are trying to get a win, you know, if the pressure’s there. It’s really cool, and I think it’s a great experience fo the kids.”