SHS Speech, Drama & Debate competed with Havre for the last virtual meet of the year.
Seventeen competitors participated from Sidney High School against 19 Class A schools from across the state.
Speech Results
Informative Speaking: Josie Yockim took third, and Chloe Go took sixth.
Debate Results
Brandon Smith & Alexa Iverson took eighth place.
Drama Team: Second overall.
Humorous Theatre: Kodi Schulz, Benjamin Stevens, Emma Cundiff, Wyatt Reid took 2nd place. Garrett Dodds & Markalen Watson took fifth.
Classical Theatre: Noah Kyhl, Kodi Schulz, Benjamin Stevens took first. Emma Cundiff & Wyatt Reid took third.
Next virtual contest is Jan. 9 with Miles City.