The Sidney High School speech/drama/debate team showed out for its home meet on Saturday, November 20, taking quite a few individual and team awards.
It’s the first time the teams have hosted a meet in a while. The last time Sidney hosted a speech/drama/debate meet, the Eagles virtually hosted the Class A state meet in the spring semester of 2021.
In total, 16 schools spanning Class A, B and C competed, and over 100 competitors were present.
In speech, drama and debate, the overall sweeps were won by Sidney, and in each one of those portions of the meet, multiple Sidney competitors placed.
Abby Kyhl emerged as the lone Sidney student with a first place finish, as she won the humorous oral interpretation category.
In extemporaneous speaking, Chloe Go placed second, and Gabby Juarez placed third.
Rounding out the speech section, Go placed second in informative speaking as well, and Lily Reisig placed eighth.
Sidney saw more of its competitors take the top spot in the debate portion on Saturday’s meet.
Corbin Steinbeisser and Daniel Stevens teamed up and took first in the public forum category, and in the Lincoln Douglas category, Mackeijan Gonzalez placed fourth.
The drama portion of the competition is where the Eagles saw the most top finishes, as they garnered 11 high finishes in that section of the meet.
In humorous theatre, Garrett Dodds and Markalen Watson placed first overall, and Jade Emly and Emma Cundiff placed fourth.
Kodi Schulz and Cedar Hovde placed second and third, respectively, in humorous solo.
Sidney did really well in the classical theatre category: Schulz, Watson and Dodds teamed up and placed first, Cundiff and Wyatt Reid placed second and Benjamin Stevens and Lucy Sommerfeld placed fourth.
In the dramatic solo, Reid placed second, and Brooke Marie Watson and Kaileigh LaRoche placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Rounding out the top finishes, Colten Dahl, Hayden Wiidanen and Cayla Hanson placed fourth in dramatic theatre.
Sidney has a week off before the next meet, which will be held in Livingston on December 3 and 4.