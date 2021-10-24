Practices are already underway for the Sidney High School speech/drama/debate team, and with its first competition in just a little over a week, the Eagles are looking ahead to another great season.
The head coach of the team, Gail Staffanson, talked about how practices have been going, and she talked about what the team is looking for this season.
Q: How excited are you that practices are already underway, with the first competition coming up soon?
A: I think all of us are excited to compete in person this year.
Q: Based off the team's performances last season, including a great finish at state, how excited are you for what the team can do this year?
A: The drama team is highly motivated to win state. They are even recruiting some of the speech kids to build up the team. Christy Pierce is a wonderful competitive coach to succeed she just needs more competitors.
Q: Piggybacking off No. 2, how is the roster looking for this year? How many returning students, for example, are there?
A: The roster is looking pretty good, of course we would like more students. We have about 15 returning students. Right now we are waiting on some of the fall sports to end so we can get those students into practice.
Q: Lastly, how have practices been going so far, and are there any specific meets that you are looking forward to most?
A: Practices are starting to come together, again we are waiting for some of our students to get done with other events. Our first meet is in Billings, but we will take a small team for that. It is a huge meet with a lot of AA schools so the competition is very fierce. We don’t take new competitors to that meet, it is too overwhelming. After that we will be working to get ready for our meet in Sidney on November 20th.
The first competition of the season is in Billings on November 6.
Sidney's home meet, which the coaching staff is excited for, will be on November 20. Since the competitions can be held in person this year, it should add a lot of excitement to the season.