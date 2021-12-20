SHS speech, drama, debate

Members of the speech/drama/debate team are pictured at the Culbertson meet.

 Photo by Christy Pierce

The Sidney High School speech/drama/debate team had a great weekend in Culbertson.

The Eagles finished first in drama and second in speech and debate on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Fourteen schools competed in the Culbertson Invite and there were over 100 competitors.

“Culbertson was amazing,” according to the team’s Facebook page. “The kids proved that they are a force to be reckoned with.”

Here’s a look at the results from Saturday’s competition.

In drama:

-Wyatt Reid and Emma Cundiff placed first in classical theatre. Markalen Watson, Kodi Schulz and Garrett Dodds placed second.

-Cedar Hovde placed first in humorous solo, and Kodi Schulz placed third.

-In dramatic theatre Cayla Hanson and Hayden Wiidanen placed second.

-In humorous theatre Garrett Dodds and Markalen Watson placed first, and Colten Dahl, Hayden Wiidanen and Kyle Pust placed fifth.

-Wyatt Reid placed fourth in dramatic solo, Kaileigh LaRoche placed fifth and Brooke Watson placed sixth.

In the speech portion:

-Chloe Go placed first in informative speaking.

-Ethan Courtney placed fourth in dramatic interpretation.

In the debate portion:

-Corbin Steinbeisser and Daniel Stevens placed third in public forum debate.

-Gabby Juarez placed fourth in Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Sidney heads into the holiday break capping off a strong first half of the season.

They’ve done well as a team and placed high at every competition they attended this half of the season.

Up next for the team is its Dessert Theatre at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 at Pella Church, according to the team’s Facebook post.

The event will give community members the opportunity to eat different kinds of desserts and see the team perform.

Free will donations will be accepted.

After the Dessert Theatre, the Eagles will have one more competition before Divisionals, according to the school’s website.

Their final regular season competition will be Saturday, Jan. 15 in Billings.

Divisionals will be in Havre on Saturday, Jan. 22.

State is in Corvallis from Jan. 28 through Jan. 29.

The team’s Senior Night will be Feb. 5. The time is still to be determined.

