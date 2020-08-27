Sidney High School students, faculty and staff were presented a new reality for their fall semesters this past week as they started school for this academic year.
Masks on every face, hand sanitizer in every room and multiple “final bells” to let students out in staggered patterns, all in the name of protecting everyone during the pandemic.
Even with all this, adjusting has not been too bad, and getting the chance to learn in-person is a good thing, according to one student and teacher.
Riley Waters, a student and member of the high school football team, said he got used to the mask pretty quickly and likes being back in school. He added that after you wear the mask for a whole day, it gets easier to adjust to.
“It was tough to get used to, but it seems like it’s going well. Most of the students have been pretty compliant, and most people have been pretty good about it,” said Brad Faulhaber, a high school social science teacher.
There are a lot of precautions in place at the school. Students sanitize their hands when they enter and leave a classroom. They clean their desks when they enter or leave the classroom and students are not supposed to be face-to-face.
For example, Faulhaber said, when one of his classes had a discussion, students were put into groups and sat side-by-side, which allows for (if necessary) contact tracing and does not put the students face-to-face.
Waters said he thinks the multiple final bells is a good idea, so that there are not too many people next to each other when trying to leave after the school day.
Waters added that he is not worried about himself or anyone else contracting coronavirus.
“I feel like we’re all pretty safe. If someone gets it they get it, you can’t really stop it,” he said.
Waters said that from what he’s seen and heard from other students, they are confident, too, and are all on the same page.
Faulhaber said there are tradeoffs about the whole situation, mainly about in-person learning versus remote learning.
“The in-person learning, the psycho-social benefits for the kids versus the potential. As Riley said, some people are going to get it, but do those costs outweigh the benefits of being in-person?” Faulhaber said.
Faulhaber himself is not too concerned about getting coronavirus. He said he understands the precautions that are being taken and that it is good to see the compliance among students and faculty.
Ultimately, though, he thinks in-person teaching and learning is the best thing to do.
Although they got used to wearing the masks for the most part, both said there are other things that are still surreal about them.
For Faulhaber, as a teacher, he said he likes to crack jokes a lot, and that students will do the same. With masks on, though, he said you cannot rely on facial expressions or body motions all the time because the mask might cover it.
In general, seeing everyone in the school wearing a mask is something they are still trying to fully take in.
Waters put it in the most simple, yet possibly the most appropriate way possible.
“It’s different,” he said.
“It’s the reminder, it’s the constant reminder that we’re in this situation,” Faulhaber said.
He added that the sense of normalcy sets in, then he has to remind people to sanitize their hands and clean their desks, as the “ever present reminder” pops back up.
Even with the feeling of being in these new and unusual circumstances, Sidney High School is adjusting, and Waters and Faulhaber are glad to be back in school, masks and all.