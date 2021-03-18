Sixty Sidney High School students competed in a competition hosted by the Mathematics Association of America in February and are waiting to see if their scores hold up at the state level.
The competition is a test of 25 questions that students in two groups, freshmen and sophomores and juniors and seniors, have to answer in 90 minutes without using a calculator.
Each group is given a different test form and students get six points if the question is answered correctly, zero points if the answer is incorrect and a quarter point if the question is left blank.
Holly Redman, a math teacher at the high school who oversaw the process, said the reason students get a quarter point for not answering a question is to discourage students from just randomly guessing answers.
“They should only answer the questions if they can eliminate it down to at least a couple of problems,” Redman said.
It’s a nationwide competition and Redman said the scores are first assessed and compared to other scores at the state level in each state and if a score is high enough it is then moved up to the national level and assessed and ranked there.
If the students make it to the national level then there is a chance for scholarships, Redman said.
Sidney High School has been participating in this competition for most years, except for last year.
This year 40 students were in the junior and senior group, and 20 students were in the freshman and sophomore group.
In the freshman/sophomore competition, Theresa Wick, a freshman, got the high score, sophomore Justin Filler got second and sophomore Leah Entz took third.
In the junior/senior portion, Jenna Anderson, a junior, was the top scorer, junior Shay Erickson was second and senior Krystan Jasin got third.
Redman said aside from just being a competition, the test is a great way for students to stretch their thinking in ways they may not have before.
And, she said, it’s always fun to see the kids take on a great challenge.
“The way the questions are written are different from what they would normally see in a classroom,” Redman said. “It pulls together mathematics from a lot of different disciplines. For example, there might be a little geometry or a little algebra or figuring out patterns and students would have to pull those together in a lot of different ways.”
Redman also said that the type of students who do well and end up on top varies.
“Sometimes we’ll see those students who are perennial and just really great students at the top and sometimes we'll see a student who maybe doesn’t necessarily do so well in everyday classroom but they take off and do really well on this test,” Redman said. “It’s fun to see how they’re thinking and that they’re willing to take a shot.”
The students took the test on Feb. 10, and they will have to wait a bit to see how their scores hold up compared to others at the state level.