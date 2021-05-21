Girls and Boys State are being held in Helena this summer, and two more Sidney High School students got sponsored to make the trip.
Some of the boys and girls going have previously received their sponsorship from members of the community, and recently, Kaden Everett and Alexa Iversen were sponsored to go.
Everett and Iversen, along with Noah Kyhl and Ecriselia Flores, who both received their sponsorships previously, all said that the opportunity is great.
Flores said that she’s simply glad to go because the students were supposed to go last year, but the pandemic caused Boys and Girls State to be canceled.
When thinking about what specifically made each of them excited about going, Everett said he is looking forward to seeing up close how the legislative process works.
Iversen said she is looking forward to meeting new people and making connections while she is there.
Kyhl also said he is looking forward to making connections, but he added that he is also excited to participate in the legislative processes that attendees get to do.
Iversen also added that as seniors, they have all gone through government class already, so they are really looking forward to building on what they have already learned.
Although not being able to go last year was a downer, the students agreed that going this year may be more fitting.
“We can actually understand what’s going on a lot more than what we would have gone there and done last year,” Everett said.
With government and its processes being a central theme of the experience, students who have an interest in government are the perfect candidates to go.
While not all of the students have a career goal in politics, they all said they have some sort of interest in the field.
Everett said he has no political career aspirations, but he has a curiosity about the government and an interest in it. He’s also the head of the American Politics Club.
Iversen said that she’s heard from others that even if you don’t have an interest in a political career, the trip gives you valuable experience no matter what.
Kyhl said that he is planning on pursuing a legal career, but even if he doesn’t go that route, he thinks the experience could give him leadership skills and meet people that could expose him to different ideas.
Brad Faulhaber, a social science teacher at SHS, said that he thinks the group of seven total kids going will represent the school well.
“I suspect at the conclusion of it they’re going to make a mark, and I suspect a lot of people will be talking about those Sidney kids,” he said.