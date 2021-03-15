Some family and consumer sciences students at Sidney High School are taking time to help those who are less fortunate.
The extra benefit of the project is that the students are recycling some products to create the pieces.
Alexia Metz, Madison Jasin and Curstine Gaffield have been spending time during the school day to create some bedding that can help homeless people have something better to sleep with and keep them warm at night.
Cheyenne Ryan, who is student-teaching in the FCS department, is helping the students with the project.
She said they are utilizing plastic bags to make a plarn (plastic and yarn), which will form sleeping mats. They are also making pillows with some of the extra bags, which can be rolled up in the mat and easily carried with a strap that will be attached.
"It's kind of an amazing feeling to know that three people from a small town can help do something so big for someone," Jasin said.
"It's a good feeling to help someone who can't do it themselves," Metz said.
Garfield added, "To put in the time and stuff, we might as well help any way we can."
The finished product will be going to St. Vincent De Paul in Billings, and they will be distributed to the homeless population there.
It's a unique idea for a project, but Ryan has a little bit of familiarity with plarn. She said she did it in high school, and that was when the big hurricane hit Haiti, which is where the projects went to.
So Ryan thought it would be a great idea for the students at SHS to do to help others.
"It doesn't cost any money to do. You just have plastic bags laying around all the time, and it helps the environment in the end," Ryan said.
Crocheting may already be tough for some, but adding plastic bags to the mix makes it even tougher. Metz, Jasin and Gaffield said they had some prior crocheting experience, but the plastic bags definitely added a different experience.
The project is also a good way for Metz and Gaffield to show that they are involved with these types of projects for their futures.
Both are planning on going to college, so having a service project on their resume is a nice addition.
All three students, though, said that being able to help others, especially others who are hours away, is a great feeling.