At the Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, May 10, some Sidney High School students made a case for a change to some activities.
Five students went to the board and proposed the plan to split the cheerleading and dance teams to better allow students the opportunity to fully engage with those activities.
Currently there is no specific dance team, and the students who spoke said they want the teams to be separated to let others who want to focus on one activity fully utilize that space.
Abby Schilling, a freshman who was on the cheerleading team and dances at Cutting Edge Dance Studio, started the discussion by saying that splitting into a cheer and dance team could benefit the community, boost school spirit and give more students new opportunities.
She said that she enjoyed cheerleading this year, but she added that she loved the adrenaline of dancing at halftime and wants to focus more on just dancing.
“If we give students the opportunity to choose which sport they engage in, participation numbers will grow,” Schilling said.
She added that there has already been interest among students in this happening.
Schilling said that so far, a Google form was sent out to students in eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th grade. Out of 33 responses, 93.9 percent said they want to see a drill team next year. On top of that, a petition was posted online and got 203 supporters, Schilling added.
Schilling also said that a form was passed out to students who were interested in either team, and 13 planned to try out for the dance team, with five planning to try out for the cheer team.
The students who spoke at the meeting also presented the board with recommendation letters from five former cheer and dance team members.
Alexa Lonski, who is currently an eighth grader, said that as an incoming freshman she would like the opportunity to participate on a school-sponsored dance team. She added that a dance team would allow her to use her experience at Cutting Edge to the fullest extent.
She added that a dance team would give her something to look forward to for high school, and it would give her a family, too.
Madison Sparks, a junior at SHS, said she too enjoyed the thrill of doing dance routines at halftime, and going into her senior year, she said she would like to participate in dance more and even have the chance to get dance scholarships.
Ella Norby, a freshman who played basketball and dances at Cutting Edge, said that splitting the dance and cheer team could allow her better chances to compete in both dance and basketball, as cheer/dance practices this year overlapped with basketball practices.
Brielle Gorder, who did cheer and currently competes in track and field, said she would like a dance team so she would be able to fully show off her talents in dance.
Brent Sukut, the superintendent of SPS, said he appreciated the students putting together the presentation and said they did a great job.
He added that there are some things the board has to consider about going forward with this. Sukut did say, though, that he will make sure this proposal is a recommendation on the next board meeting agenda.