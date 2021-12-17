A group of three Sidney High School students recently won a statewide business competition, outlasting a large group of competitors.
The competition was held by the Montana Council for Economic Education (MCEE), and it recently finished with the winners announced on Thursday, December 16.
Over 1500 students (from 30 different schools), from across the state participated in both portions of the competition, and out of all those participants, the team of Ryan McGinnis, Austen Taylor and Shay Erickson won the entire competition.
The Big Sky Biz Sim is a 10-week program inviting students to serve as the executives of a publicly traded manufacturing plant with the goal to maximize stock value, according to a press release from MCEE.
The other part of competition was the Stock Market Game, which is a national program that provides students with a simulated portfolio valued at $100,000, with eight weeks to maximize earnings by investing in stocks, mutual funds and bonds.
There were other teams from Sidney that competed as well, and they all did well in the competition too, according to the MCEE.
A couple other schools had winners in the Big Sky Biz Sim, along with Sidney, and those schools were Heritage Christian in Bozeman and Melstone High School.
Other teams placed well in each portion of the competition.
The following schools were represented by industry winners in the Big Sky Biz Sim: Helena High School, Columbus High School, Glacier High School in Kalispell, Three Forks Schools, Twin Bridges High School, Skyview High in Billings and Bozeman High School.
The following schools had winners in the Stock Market Games: Corvallis High School, Belgrade High School, Skyview High in Billings, Bozeman High School, Whitehall High School, Glacier High in Kalispell, Libby High School and Sidney High School.
Both programs will open again in the spring, according to the MCEE press release.
The competition ran for a few months. The simulation started on September 29, according to the Big Sky Biz Sim website, and the final day was December 8.