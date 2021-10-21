Anyone who attended the Sidney High School volleyball team’s home game on Saturday, October 23, likely noticed a difference in the team’s uniforms.
In fact, it would have been hard to miss it.
The entire Lady Eagle team was decked out in pink attire for the game, and it’s part of an annual tradition that volleyball teams across the country take part in.
The “Kill for a Cure” campaign attaches volleyball to breast cancer awareness month, and the SHS team uses one game each year (Pink Night) to raise donations that are used to help the cause.
Jill Stanek, the head coach of the volleyball team, said the Lady Eagles use Pink Night to give back to the community. This includes the cancer center at Sidney Health Center, the Foundation for Community Care and current cancer patients.
“It’s a fun event because we have someone from the hospital, as well, come and talk at the game and just talk about breast cancer awareness and prevention and early detection,” Stanek added.
With the money raised at the Pink Night games in recent years, the team has put together care baskets for anyone receiving treatment at the cancer center.
The care baskets include blankets, mugs, puzzle books and gift cards, for example.
“Things to help out and bring comfort to people who are going through treatment in Sidney,” Stanek said.
The team has also donated some of the money directly to different organizations. Last year was more difficult than other years due to the pandemic, and the team raised around $3500.
Stanek said the team usually raises more than that, though, and they are “definitely” aiming to raise more than that this year.
Being able to help the community in this way each year is great, Stanek said, and the team’s efforts are well-received.
For example, Stanek said the team gets a lot of thank you cards after their season is over, and she shares the cards with the players.
“It’s really touching to see that the girls are able to help so many people in our community, and I think the people that have received our care baskets from the cancer center have really appreciated them, just someone else thinking about them,” Stanek said.
The plan for this year is not quite set in stone, as Stanek said she lets the players decide what to do with the money raised, but the Lady Eagles will be doing something to help the community once again. That’s for sure.