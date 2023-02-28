Sidney is hosting its first gem and mineral expo in March.
The 2023 Gem & Mineral Show is scheduled for March 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center.
The reason is clear — or, rather, mossy. Sidney and its surrounding geographical area have some of the best agates to be found anywhere in the world.
Collectors prefer agates with lots of dendrites, and the riverbeds around Sidney offer an abundance of the prized rocks.
"A lot of people look for what are called dendrites," said Eddie White, president of the Miles City Gem & Mineral Club and one of the lead organizers of Sidney's first agate expo. "The most sought-after [rocks] are red and orange with big, mossy dendrites in them."
"A lot of people are looking for scenic stones," White continued, noting the scenes often resemble trees in forests.
Although Miles City, Kalispel and other towns throughout Montana have hosted gem and mineral shows over the past few years, Sidney was selected this year as an important venue for collectors and agate enthusiasts.
White and Doug Copeland, co-founders of the Sidney Gem & Mineral Show, agreed the Sunrise City is an important location to host the event. Both men are expecting a sizable turnout at the Fairgrounds' Event Center.
"We're pretty sure we're gonna have somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 to 500, at least, weather depending," Copeland said.
He cited the success of rock expos in places like Miles City as a key motivation for hosting a show in Sidney.
"There'll be many different types of agates and semi-precious stones," Copeland said, pointing to amethyst as a crowd favorite.
The rock collector said the March 18 show will feature a food booth, along with "kid-friendly games" and a raffle for everyone.
"I've been collecting, cutting and polishing agates for 40 years," said Copeland, who invited anyone interested in learning more about the hobby to attend the Miles City monthly club meetings, either in person or through Zoom video.
White, president of the Miles City rock club and a resident of Forsyth, encouraged young people to take up an interest in agates and the wide variety of semi-precious gems found throughout Montana.
"We definitely want to get the future involved in what we do," he said. "So kids are a big part of what we look for at the show."
White said Sidney and the Yellowstone River offer an abundance of "redder, prettier" agates than most places, which makes it a particularly attractive destination to collectors.
"We have people come from all over," he said of Richland County. "I've seen people come from Mongolia."
The Miles City Gem & Mineral Club president said Sidney will expose more professional collectors and agate enthusiasts to the "gem and mineral side of things, where it's not current" within the Treasure State.
"We're gonna have several vendors," White said of the March 18 show. "We'll have jewelry, gem stones and lots of agates."
For more information please contact: Eddie White at (406) 413-1136.