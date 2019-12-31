Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture's annual awards banquet, presented by B&B Rental, Sales and Service, begins at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20, at Richland County Fair Event Center. Enjoy bistro flat iron steak dinner catered by Meadowlark Public House, an assortment of beverages and entertainment throughout the evening. Tickets are $40.
"The night should be a great one to celebrate the community and the Chamber," Bill Vander Weele, executive director of the Sidney Chamber, said. "The awards are always a highlight of the year in Sidney. We have many well-deserved winners this year."
The event will also feature an informative presentation from Dr. Scott R. Mickelsen, president of Dawson Community College.
The awards
Six awards are given out to deserving businesses and individuals in the following categories:
- Agriculture - Given each year to an individual or business that has made an impact on Agriculture either through its promotion or development of farming and ranching. This award is chosen by the Chamber Agriculture Committee. Past winners have been responsible for decisions and programs that have moved our area forward to a leadership position in the national agriculture scene.
- Educator of the Year - Selected by a joint school and Chamber committee from the nominees submitted at each school. The selection criterion includes not only the nominee's ability as an educator, but also their written responses to a questionnaire, their involvement in extracurricular activities, and the community.
- Entrepreneur - One of two awards chosen by the Chamber membership to recognize an individual or business who has been successful at least one year in their new venture, going beyond the ordinary to capture the public's attention.
- Horizon - Given to a business that has been in existence for more than five years, that keeps on breaking new ground and moving forward. This is the second of the membership nominated awards, and one that has so many deserving to be honored.
- Sunrise Spirit - Meant to honor an individual or group that has given outstanding service to the Sidney community.
- Partner in Progress - For special recognition of people who have given just a little more of themselves to the community.
- Past President - Given to the outgoing chamber board president to signify the end of their term by the oncoming president.
Get tickets now
Tickets are available now for $40 and may be purchased online by going to http://sidneymt.chambermaster.com/events/details/sidney-chamber-annual-banquet-17198<http://sidneymt.chambermaster.com/events/details/sidney-chamber-annual-banquet-17198?fbclid=IwAR2UJuWY3GLyJC6sLu7moh8mzxnMGFXnuielmGSViSai3jdS-2-cAyVPM0g, by phone 406-433-1916, or in person at 909 S. Central Avenue.