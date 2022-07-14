The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture's Sidney Area Leadership Program is accepting applications now through September 10, and they want people to know that the program is going to look a little different this year.
This program has been in the community since 1998. In the past, workshops have taken full days to focus on individual industries, and while participants were engaged and learning about the community, they felt the crucial leadership element was missing.
In response, the Chamber has decided to bring leadership to the forefront this year. They will be using a Myers Briggs Assessment and Gracious Space Leadership Theory best practices. Instead of focusing on certain industries, the workshops will focus on topics, such as core values and conflict resolution.
Mornings will be spent focusing on individual work on leadership, and afternoons will focus on how to apply it in a strategic plan, with business leaders in the community who have successfully applied strategic plans coming in to speak. They will also be bringing back tours to area businesses, so that participants can check out how these businesses are implementing these practices.
They will also be bringing in speakers from out of the community. Shelby Long-Hammond, a Communications Studies professor and Director of Forensics at Rocky Mountain College and CEO of Rouge Publishing Partners will speak about conflict resolution and corporate culture. She is a published author, has been in Forbes and on MSNBC Business. Liz Ching, Program Specialist with MT Registered Apprenticeship Program, who works on the Power Montana grant with the state of Montana will discuss how to get people to buy what you’re selling in an effective way. There will also be other community speakers.
The program begins in September. The workshops are always on the second Wednesday of the month and last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be held at the Moose Lodge, with the Women of the Moose providing meals. The cost is $300 for non-Chamber members and $250 for Chamber members, which includes lunches and snacks. The application can be found on the Chamber website. For more information, call the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce at 406-433-1916.
The topics for the 2022-2023 Sidney Area Leadership Program for each month are as follows:
- September: Sidney of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow; Community Conversations
- October: "What's the Core?": Identifying core values and how to align them in action
- November: "Conflict: Combat or Creativity?": Communication strategies, resolution tactics and contested conversations
- December: Area Leadership Holiday Luncheon; Class only 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- January: "Following the best laid plans"; strategic planning in life and business
- February: "Flip It": Quality Improvement and making positive impact
- March: "But What About ME?": a focus on self; financial planning, grounding activities, self-care strategies and wellness guidance
- April: Your Leadership Journey; graduation for class of 2023
Requirements for graduation include attending 80% of classes, attending Alumni Lunch year two, presenting a final Leadership in Action in year two, attending a School Board Meeting and a City/Town Council Meeting, volunteering for one Chamber event, attending a Chamber Banquet, attending a Board Meeting for one area non/not for profit that the individual is not involved with and completing a Community Clean-Up Class Project.