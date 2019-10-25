The Christmas Cash campaign presented by ONEOK and the Big Bucks promotion will be available starting Friday, Nov. 1, for shoppers in Sidney this holiday season.
Christmas Cash promotes "Shop Sidney First", by rewarding local shoppers with one red ticket for every $20 spent at a participating chamber business. Christmas Cash runs through the month of November. People can turn in their receipts at the chamber office until 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.
"Double ticket Saturday" will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, where shoppers will receive a double amount of tickets for their purchases. For example, a purchase of $20 will result in receiving two tickets.
Chamber staff will host a live drawing of the red tickets for up to $3,000 in Chamber Bucks on Dec. 7, from 1-3 p.m. Attend in person, listen to Power 95 radio, or watch on the Sidney Chamber Facebook page to follow the live drawing.
Big Bucks holiday loans will be available at Richland Federal Credit Union, Yellowstone Bank and Stockman Bank for a fee of only $15. Qualified applicants receive an interest-free loan for nine months for up to $1,000. Participants can spend Big Bucks through Dec. 24.
Small Town Christmas including the Parade of Lights, presented by ONEOK, should be bigger than ever when Richland County kicks off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 29.