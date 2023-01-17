On Monday night, the Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture held their annual banquet to celebrate accomplishments in 2022, look ahead to the new year, hand out awards to some special guests and celebrate new businesses in the New Business Showcase. 

Mayor Rick Norby at Chamber Banquet 2023

Mayor Rick Norby gave an update on the happening in Sidney 

Mayor Rick Norby had the mic to give a City of Sidney update and the main theme of his humorous speech focused on water. The city has replaced water and sewer lines in order to meet codes and ensure they are able to supply fire hydrants with enough water. He also talked about the newly completed lift station by Ace Tire that will help move storm water that floods the area, installation of "gulf-outs" in front of Sidney High School to reduce safety hazards and raising the base rate of water for resident by $6.60 to help install a new water tower. He also talked about the future plan of relining water tanks by the golf course and manholes throughout town. 

Kali Godfrey at Chamber Banquet 2023

Executive Director Kali Godfrey gave a Chamber update 
Shadd Cullinan - owner of The Ranger

Shadd Cullinan received the Excellence in Business award 
Josh MaGahan

Josh MaGahan was honored by the Sidney Area Leadership Class with the first-ever Emerging Leader Award 
Corp. James Fletcher

Corporal James Fletcher was honored as Sidney's Police Officer of the Year 
Justine Klempel

Justine Klempel was honored as Educator of the Year


Tags

Load comments