On Monday night, the Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture held their annual banquet to celebrate accomplishments in 2022, look ahead to the new year, hand out awards to some special guests and celebrate new businesses in the New Business Showcase.
Mayor Rick Norby had the mic to give a City of Sidney update and the main theme of his humorous speech focused on water. The city has replaced water and sewer lines in order to meet codes and ensure they are able to supply fire hydrants with enough water. He also talked about the newly completed lift station by Ace Tire that will help move storm water that floods the area, installation of "gulf-outs" in front of Sidney High School to reduce safety hazards and raising the base rate of water for resident by $6.60 to help install a new water tower. He also talked about the future plan of relining water tanks by the golf course and manholes throughout town.
Executive Director of the Chamber Kali Godfrey took the podium next to go over some big moments in 2022. She spoke about new events the Chamber introduced last year to include Battle of the Bands, Job Fair and monthly Community Power Hours that continue to be held at the Richland County Extension Office.
Godfrey said that the Chamber's biggest accomplishment in 2022 had to be Sidney being certified as a Main Street Montana Community. The program is a competitive state-wide program that is focused on downtown renewal and historical preservation. Being certified means that Sidney will have access to additional funding sources for projects in 2023.
She spoke about Chamber Director of Programs Katie Dasinger's efforts in revamping the Sidney Area Leadership Program, and mentioned the successful class the program is currently serving which includes 14 community members.
To end her update and to the applause of the crowd, Godfrey said that in 2023, "the downtown murals that I said I'm never going to do again... we're going to do again."
A new feature to this year's Chamber banquet was a New Business Showcase which hosted business new to Sidney.
"I think that it demonstrates the progressiveness of the community," Godfrey said of the sheer number of businesses who chose to make roots in Sidney.
The highlight of the night for many had to come down to the awards given out to honor five special guests.
Chip Gifford received the Past President Award for his service to the board throughout the past 30 years. Gifford completed three three-year terms and used his "hidden gem" expertise in landscape architecture and business to move several Chamber projects forward.
"Chip is among my favorite wise old guys in town, and I'm excited we'll get to honor him this year," Godfrey said.
Shadd Cullinan, owner of The Ranger Lounge Casino and Eatery received the Excellence in Business Award. This award was given in lieu of the past traditional business awards and given to Cullinan for his innovation and community character with a strong customer focus.
"Downtown Sidney wouldn't be the same without the Ranger," Sarah Faiman said.
Josh MaGahan was honored with the first-ever Emerging Leader Award. The Sidney Area Leadership Class established the award to honor a local leader under the age of 40. The intention of the award was to "shine light" on someone who sought out opportunities to engage in the community, is solution oriented and who makes a difference in the people that surround them. MaGahan embodies all of these traits in his role at Richland County Public Works, on the Sidney School Board, as a volunteer firefighter and EMT and coaching AAU wrestling, soccer and baseball.
Corporal James Fletcher was selected as this year's Sidney Police Officer of the Year, honoring him as an officer who stood out from the rest in 2022. Fletcher was nominated by his peers and given the final approval by Police Chief Mark Kraft. Fletcher is a six-year veteran with the police department and has developed into a leader. He also is the Department's first-ever certified Drug Recognition Expert, making him a huge resource for the entire region.
The Educator of the Year award was given to fourth grader Special Education teacher Justine Klempel after being nominated by Central School principal Sara Romo.
“To encounter a teacher that has such a gift, as well as a personality to form positive relationships with students, shows why she is a one-of-a-kind educator,” Romo said.