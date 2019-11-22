Area residents are encouraged to vote for their favorites to win two of the awards given by the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
The award winner will be announced during the Sidney Chamber's annual awards banquet on Jan. 20, 2020. This year's presenting sponsor for the event is B&B Sales and Service.
People can vote once for the Entrepreneur award given to a new business (1-3 years) and the Horizon Award for businesses/organization that has been serving the community for more than 3 years. To vote, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSewJ-V1qoGBChlWKFdrlXmaob3hP-vaiFbWICpfUR_LRgLG3w/alreadyresponded.
Voting will take place through Dec. 4.
The annual banquet will also feature awards for Sunrise Spirit, Educator of the Year, Agriculture and Partner in Progress.
Scott R. Mickelsen, president of Dawson Community College, is featured as the guest presentation regarding how the college is expanding its offering and improving its agriculture program.
This year's meal will include a Bistro Flat Iron Steak catered by the Meadowlark. Tickets will go on sale this December at the chamber.