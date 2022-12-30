NIGHT - 1

The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is gearing up for their Annual Banquet to be held on Jan. 16, 2023 at the Richland County Event Center, with tickets available for $35.

The Annual Banquet is traditionally held to fulfill legal requirements for the Sidney Chambers 501©(6) status – a meeting of the entire Chamber membership. However, the Annual Banquet has long served as a platform for celebrating the business accomplishments of the past year and honoring various businesses and individuals through awards.



