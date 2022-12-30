This year, the Sidney Chamber has added a “New Business Showcase” to kick off the Annual Banquet. The New Business Showcase will be open from 5 -6 p.m. and will feature businesses established between 2020 and 2022.
Showcased businesses will have a display prepared at the Event Center and will be ready to tell potential entrepreneurs and general consumers their story, and offer their expertise on getting a business started up in Sidney. The Ranger Lounge, Casino and Eatery will cater hors D’oeuvres for the New Business Showcase.
A current list of new businesses includes: 406 Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy, Double Dogs, Nationhaul Transport, Healthy is Wellness, Liv Tinted, Wellth Management, The Parlour, Bright Skin and Beauty Bar, B Home Design, Wick Kid Repair, Sidney Strength, PCS Insulation, Lucky Design and Event Planning, Big Sky Duct Cleaning and Farmers Insurance – Rachel Leininger Agency.
“Between the pandemic, inflation and supply-chain shortages, these businesses have survived and thrived in one of the most challenging economic times this century. We recognize that and we’re really very excited to honor any new business that would like to join us for the New Business Showcase,” Kali Godfrey, Sidney Chamber Executive Director said.
The awards for 2023 will include an Excellence in Business Award, an Emerging Leader Award, the Educator of the Year, the Sidney Police Officer of the Year and the Sidney Chamber Past President Award. Sidney Chamber of Commerce Board Director Alli Nelson has prepared a few rounds of trivia for willing participants as well.
The public is invited to the Sidney Area Chamber’s Annual Banquet.