Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture's board has decided to move forward and change its membership dues structure starting for the 2020 calendar year.
This marks the first time in more than 15 years that the investment for being a chamber member has changed.
"During this period of time, we all know how the cost of living including business expenses have increased," Laura Schieber, board president, said. "The board has been considering this change for the past couple of years and we feel now it's the right time to begin the new tier format."
"The Chamber is a place that is constantly working to promote our area whether it's providing volunteers for a basketball tournament, urging people to shop in Sidney or leading the path to a strong economy," Vander Weele said. "Time commitment continues to increase for Chamber staff as marketing methods grow. The Chamber's presence on Facebook grows greatly with steady amounts of updates including video broadcasts from local businesses. The Chamber keeps achieving new goals with its digital marketing, and those efforts will continue to expand."
The three tiers for community partnerships will feature $1,500 for investors, $750 for partners and $250 for supporters.
"Many members have expressed that paying a certain amount of dues simply based on your number of employees wasn't always the most fair way to operate," Vander Weele said.
The new tier system is what most chambers of commerce are doing or heading toward in the nation.
"The Sidney Chamber board feels it's the best way to serve our membership. It's better to pay dues based on the services that you receive rather than your number of employees."
The chamber serves more than 250 members and provides highlights of the year including the Bakken Brewfest, Sunrise Festival of the Arts, MonDak Ag Days and the Christmas Stroll/Parade of Lights. The chamber also works to bring sports tournaments and convention to Sidney. In addition, the chamber's leadership program has helped increased the skills of many individuals throughout Richland County.
"We are confident that area businesses, individuals and organizations will continue to be partners with us in promoting our community," Vander Weele said. "We urge our current members and potential new members to take these new strides with us so Richland County can achieve great success now and tomorrow."
For more information, call the chamber office at 406-433-1916 or email director@sidneymt.com.