Membership dues will be structured in tiers soon, as Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture discussed in the regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 24. Here are highlights from the meeting:
1. Dues will be categorized as $1,500, investor level; $750, partner level; and $250, supporter level. Bill Vander Weele, executive director of the chamber, said most chambers are moving to a tiered system. The board asked Vander Weele to send out a press release with more information on the new dues, to which he agreed.
2. Chamber-funded alcohol training for servers and sellers of alcohol was discussed. Past president Jeremy Norby said he would like to explore other funding sources for the training. Board member Alli Nelson said she would look into it.
3. Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) visited the chamber board to discuss adding their page to the chamber website instead of having an independent page. Also on topic was a TBID bill from Benner, Averett & Co in the amount of $1,725. TBID was billed for reviewed and reconciled books in 2016 when the chamber still held the books for the committee. TBID requested the bill be reviewed and at least split between the two entities since they had no control of the review and reconciliation. Norby requested the matter be move to the executive board to meet with Benner, Averett & Co. Executive board meetings are closed meetings.
4. The 2020 annual chamber meeting will be Jan. 20 at the fairgrounds Event Center. The theme is roaring 20s.