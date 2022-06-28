Soon, the sun is going to rise right on Central Avenue in the Sunrise City.
The Sidney Chamber of Commerce is working to revitalize downtown Sidney, and their first project involves painting a mural on the side of the Centre Theatre building.
Representing the Sunrise City, the mural will feature an outline of the state of Montana, a sun rising with sunbeams shining and an ombre background to top it off. Local artist Rhonda Whited has been commissioned to paint this mural.
"Our artist Rhonda Whited is very locally known and I think she'll do a great job of it," said Sophie Peters, Americorps member and spearhead organizer of the project at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce. ""The picture itself is portraying our town very well through being the Sunrise City."
The Sidney Chamber of Commerce has set a fundraising goal of $10,000 to complete this project. The money raised will cover the cost of supplies, covering the wall and the painter's expenses.
"If you want to donate, you can donate to the Go Fund Me, or we sent out sponsorships to all the businesses around town that have different levels that they can sponsor too," Peters added.
The Go Fund Me is linked on the Sidney Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. For more information, call the Sidney Chamber of Commerce at 406-433-1916.