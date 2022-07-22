Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture

The Sidney Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers on concert night, Saturday, August 6, at the Richland County Fair Beer Gardens.

The available shifts include 2 to 6 p.m., 6 to 10 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., with those who sign up for the 6 to 10 p.m. slot receiving a $25 gas card.



