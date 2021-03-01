The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is still seeking volunteers to assist with the Class C Divisional Basketball Tournament March 3 to March 6. Volunteers will help check guests in to the tournament, in lieu of traditional “ticket taking.”
No money will be exchanged. Rather, the volunteer is simply responsible for checking pre-paid, pre-registered attendees in for the various basketball games.
The shifts available are listed at https://tinyurl.com/5vp5adju. To sign up for one, email the chamber at director@sidneymt.com or call the Chamber officie at 406-433-1916.