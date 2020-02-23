The Sidney Chamber of Commerce met Thursday, Feb. 20 to discuss routine business, and how to attract more visitors from Billings and Bozeman.
One of the items on the local Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) meeting agenda pertained to digital marketing. Specifically, chamber of commerce members discussed how a recently developed mobile phone app can be optimized so it's easy to update.
The mobile phone app, developed in fall 2019 by a firm that reportedly is no longer involved with the project, is still in the beta-testing phase. Although the phone app does a good job of listing transportation options in Sidney, and it accurately displays local maps, several chamber members recommended improvements.
Their focus was on upgrading how the app shows visitors options for area restaurants. An important function, one member pointed out, is to enable editing. This way, area restaurant information can be updated regularly, depending on closings and openings of new dining establishments in Sidney.
"Our own app has to be where we want it," one chamber member politely pointed out, asking if the chamber has sufficient marketing resources to upgrade the app.
The chamber's marketing director confirmed the CVB budget does allow for upgrading the mobile app. She said the request to improve the phone app is doable within the existing marketing budget.
After agreeing to improve the app by adding editing functionality, the Sidney Chamber of Commerce meeting was adjourned.