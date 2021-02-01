The unusual year made for some unusual circumstances, but in the case of the Sidney High School cheer team, it meant little-to-no chances.
Usually, the cheerleaders have multiple competitions that they go to and compete at each year, in-state or out-of-state, but due to the pandemic, those opportunities are not available this year like they normally would have been.
Luckily, one competition in Montana is being held virtually, and the cheerleaders will get their chance to show off the routines and hard work that they’ve created and put in all year (literally) long.
Katie Dasinger, the head coach of the cheer team, said she and the team are grateful for the opportunity to compete in the event.
The competition is the Spirit Spectacular, which is hosted by Hellgate High School and Big Sky High School in Missoula.
It’s the second year the competition is being held, but the first year that it is virtual.
The judges for the competition are all former employees, judges or athletes who worked or trained through the Universal Cheerleading Association, which is the group that hosts the high school nationals in Florida, Dasinger said.
There are a lot of different categories that the Sidney cheerleaders will be entering in. They will compete with two different dance routines, and three cheerleaders, Abby Schilling, Makayla Sparks and Madison Sparks, will compete in individual dance with their own routines.
Tayten Bright will be competing in the topple off, and Bright, Jessica Romo, Lily Johnson and Hannah Vandal will compete in the individual stunt group competition.
Fans who have attended home basketball games have already seen the two dance routines the team will perform, one has the lights off and the other doesn’t, and Dasinger is hoping the squad will be able to showcase the stunt at halftime of a game as well.
The dance routine that the team does with the lights on is called “Play Hard,” and it started as the tryout material for the cheerleaders last year.
The other routine is the one that fans have watched somewhat in the dark because when the cheerleaders have performed it at halftimes, the gymnasium lights turn off, and only smaller black lights keep the gym slightly lit.
This routine is something that generations of Sidney cheerleaders have done, Dasinger said, as her predecessor, Virginia Dschaak, had been the one to do this routine originally.
Typically, this routine was something that the cheerleaders only did at Homecoming, with the room completely blacked out, and Dasinger said with the amount of time and effort put into the routine by the cheerleaders, it made sense to do it more than once.
Dasinger said the cheer team worked with the A/V department and purchased black lights, which sit on the floor to provide some light. This routine is the cheer squad’s pom routine.
The challenge with the routine was getting it to work with the lights on and with the lights off. With the gym completely blacked out, certain body parts and movements were highlighted in the routine, and it didn’t look the same with the lights on.
So this year, Dasinger said they worked to make the routine keep the same feeling and energy with or without lights, and because the black lights show more of the cheerleaders’ bodies, the routine will keep the same feeling with all the regular lights on.
The Spirit Spectacular is a big deal for the cheerleaders because it is the only competition for them this year, and after basketball season is over, the only thing left for them is tryouts for next school year.
It is unfortunate that other competitions aren’t available for the team, but Dasinger said she has a good group of kids this year who have worked hard through everything this year.
“They are asked to cheer at sporting events, or whatever else, for 38 weeks a year, and so always, they have to work. They have two-hour practices four days a week, you know, all that,” Dasinger said.
While competitions have been cancelled, so have camps, which is where the cheerleaders would usually learn some things. Without camps, Dasinger said they have had to learn those things at practices, and the team had a bout of COVID-19, so that was nearly a month the team couldn’t practice.
Games have been cancelled, meaning the team couldn’t perform, but through it all, Dasinger said the cheerleaders have been able to push through and work hard to keep performing at games and get ready for the Spirit Spectacular.
Submissions for the competition are due Feb. 15, so watch out for the team’s results in a couple weeks.