The Sidney City Council has decided to move ahead with the next project in its planned series of projects to upgrade and improve the city’s water system.
The city council already approved the overall series two years ago, but each year decides whether it will move forward with the next phase.
The decision means water rates will be going up, effective with January usage, by $2.08 cents per residential unit.
The project, which is set to begin in late 2021/early 2022, will involve upgrading a 12-inch water main that runs between two reservoirs, one in the northeast part of town and the other by the golf course.
Most of the pipe between those two reservoirs is 1960s-era cast iron. The rest is 1970s concrete.
“We want to line the part that is under Holly Street,” Sidney Utilities Manager Greg Anderson said.
The original project specs were only for lining the cast-iron portion of the pipeline, but if funds allow, the city will include the cement segment.
“The rate was set based on this much money, though, so we have to keep the project within that,” Anderson said.
The total project estimate is $1.8 million.
The engineer leading the project is Interstate Engineering, which has already completed a rate study and done a preliminary design. They will be finalizing the design and releasing it for bids in late winter, early spring.
“Basically, what (the work involves) is, they build a new pipe inside the old one, so if the old pipe corrodes away, the new one has its own structural integrity and the old one can fail,” Anderson explained.
This type of work, however, is not done by very many contractors in the nation, which is one reason the city chose Interstate Engineering to lead the project.
“They had a similar project in Ray a couple of years ago,” Anderson said.
One key to attracting companies to do this work, will be ensuring it is large enough to be attractive.
“That is why we’re trying to expand the project a little to make it big enough to attract them,” Anderson said. “They don’t generally want to come to Eastern Montana. Something about winter and availability of transportation. So if we don’t make it big enough, we’re not going to get them.”
The alternatives, open cut digging, will be very cost prohibitive, however, Anderson said. The other alternative, bursting the pipe, is another possibility that could be considered.
“(For bursting) they put a big bullet through the pipe and burst it, and then they push it out and bring another pipe through that gap,” Anderson said.
That technology has been around for a while, and there are a few more contractors who do that method — though not necessarily very many who can handle the size of pipe in question.
Sidney has just finished up its last rate increase project, which rerouted a water main from 14th Street Southeast to Fourth Avenue Southeast, as well as at the same time replacing the old line with something newer, and adding to the line’s overall capacity.
Concurrently, there was an unrelated street project in that area, which extended Sixth Avenue to 14th. That long-awaited project had no relation to the water project, however. It was work planned upon completion of the bike path in that area.