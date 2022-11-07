Moose Park has a new sign (copy)

Moose Park will be the home of the 2023 high school baseball season after Sidney's City Council votes "yes" Monday night

 Provided

The Sidney City Council met Nov. 7 and unanimously adopted several proposed motions ranging from the Christmas Stroll parade route to a new spot for the upcoming high school baseball season to unfold.

Alderwoman Kali Godfrey (Ward 2) proposed two requests for Sidney’s Chamber of Commerce. The first request proposed that the Christmas Stroll 2022 parade be conducted status quo.



Tags

Load comments