The Sidney City Council met Nov. 7 and unanimously adopted several proposed motions ranging from the Christmas Stroll parade route to a new spot for the upcoming high school baseball season to unfold.
Alderwoman Kali Godfrey (Ward 2) proposed two requests for Sidney’s Chamber of Commerce. The first request proposed that the Christmas Stroll 2022 parade be conducted status quo.
The route will lead from Western Choice Cooperation to Mid-Rivers/IGA. There will only be one pass and candy will be available. Last year, the parade had 85 floats participate according to Godfrey.
Godfrey also requested that public parking be made available for pedestrian only use. The proposed area will stretch from Restorx to Big Sky Cookie Co. Richland County will deliver bleachers to this area as well for parade-goers to utilize.
The Polar Plunge, Holiday Soup Contest and Cooking Decorating with Santa will all take place in this designated pedestrian zone on Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. Tables will be set up so that people can enjoy cookie decorating while they warm themselves with bowls of soup.
Another adopted proposal at Monday night’s meeting was an amendment of usage of Moose Park to include the upcoming 2023 high school baseball team. In prior years, only Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball have been able to utilize the park. The approved memorandum set up rules for usage which are to be directly adopted by high school baseball. Disputes and cooperation are to be settled among the various leagues.
It was decided at the meeting that Godfrey and County Clerk and Treasurer Jessica Chamberlain will split representation by a City Council appointment to the library board. Future meetings will be held every third Thursday of the month, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Another approval at the meeting involved Resolution 3903-Hazard Mitigation Plan Approval. The Mitigation Plan is a FEMA requirement for grant funding that requires participating jurisdictions to work together to plan responses in the event of a natural disaster. This is an updated plan of a previous version which had been approved for Richland county.
Ordinance 597-TBID Renewal (First Reading) was proposed and adopted. The motion sought extensive changes to the language of the Tourism Building Improvement District (TBID) ordinance. TBID is a city tax of $1.50 per night for tourists staying in hotels. The tax seeks to provide the Sidney City Council with the means to direct greater awareness to both Sidney and the surrounding area.
Today, required by-laws make up the district creation of Montana statutes. People will see a specific language that allows the City Council to appoint board members from the owners of hotel districts. In turn, this will facilitate approval of spending certain monies. Spending will be based on certain criteria set out in the statutes. And spending will be specified for activities which promote tourism in the Sidney area.
“The first thing that is going to be most beneficial is that the district will persist for another ten years, as it stands. Otherwise, it would have expired in December. And now we will have the ability to raise those funds to spend on tourism,” City Attorney Thomas E. Kalil said.
The new language specifically addressed what happens in the case of a hotel which falls truant in collecting the TBID tax and then does not pay it to the City. Failure to pay the TBID tax is now addressed through clear and transparent penalties. These penalties may include the ability for the City to obtain injunctive relief or to shut the hotel down for refusal to pay on the TBID tax. The procedure for enforcement was clarified in the updated version of the TBID tax.
Changes have been made which allow members of TBID to spend money collected through TBID, but members may not pay themselves directly except by non-profit status.
One of the more salient changes to the TBID tax is that the new ordinance specifically outlines the City Attorney’s ability to enforce the ordinance and to pursue any back-monies and Kalil said he is currently doing just that.
“And the other thing that I think is going to be very beneficial is that we’ve added some clarifying language to the expectations of the Sidney City Council as to where the money is going to be spent, on activities that promote tourism, whether that is marketing for events or directly funding or providing donations to sporting events. Anything that can promote tourism in the city. Those criteria are there to give more clarification for how we would like the money to be spent,” Kalil said.
Reports from areas of the city were largely positive.
Chief of Police Mark E. Kraft reported that the “Trunk or Treat” event was well attended and that the procedure for possible new recruits is moving forward with cautious optimism.
Public Works reported draining the J D Industrial Park. In addition, they have been busy gathering up winter equipment such as snow boxes, sanders and cutting edges. Preparations for winter are steadily moving forward.
City Clerk and Treasurer Jessica Chamberlain reported that all documentation for the 2021-22 audit closing has nearly been finalized. The projected closing date and finalization will be some time this winter.
There were also discussions that did not leave resolved, but keys in to what may be coming. Parks and Recreation is going to review a proposal by the summer league softball which would have game lights erected in Meadow Park. Hockey alumni also spoke about possibly moving, but have yet to file a formal request.
“I didn’t think that there would be any contention. But we did change quite a bit of stuff,” Mayor Norby said about the meeting’s productivity.
For more information, see https://cityofsidneymt.com/citycouncil/page/city-council-regular-meeting-11-7-22.