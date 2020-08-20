The Sidney City Council met on August 17 in a converted fire-engine garage. It was the third meeting in a row the council met in the former firehouse. A decision was made to meet there in adherence with state-mandated social-distancing requirements.
The meeting was notable for three reasons.
1. No masks were required because Richland County’s active positive-tested cases of COVID-19 had fallen to fewer than four that day.
2. A homeowners association representative appeared to request the city approve a new park, paid for by the HOA.
3. Completion of a recent online survey asking Sidney residents for feedback about changing the city’s existing fireworks ordinance was announced, and the results were reported.
Regarding facemasks, it was explained the Sidney City Council strictly follows guidelines set by Gov. Steve Bullock’s office several weeks ago.
The governor’s mandate established that public offices require employees and visitors to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus if the county in which the public office resides has four or more “active cases” of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
On August 17, Richland County’s positive-tested cases had fallen below four, according to a public official. Therefore, she said, people in attendance at the Sidney City Council meeting were not required to wear facemasks.
Sunrise Park
Susie Cavanaugh appeared as a guest to request the city’s approval for a new park. She explained the park will be paid for by the Sunrise Village HOA. However, Cavanaugh requested the city provide water to the new park.
After some discussion from city employees about insurance requirements, the city council voted unanimously to set up a committee to consider Cavanaugh’s request to allow the park to be built. The committee will also discuss whether to provide water to the new park.
Cavanaugh was instructed she needs to provide proof of insurance to the committee before it decides whether to approve her requests.
Dangerous Trees
In another issue brought before the city council, a visitor asked that a neighbor with unruly trees, which he considers to be a danger to his own property, be required to remove the trees.
The visitor told council members and Mayor Rick Norby he is concerned because the trees have not been pruned in years and it appears they are about to fall on his house.
A city employee — who said he visited the man’s property — noted the neighbor has also erected “illegal fences.”
“There’s such a big mess there,” the city worker said, noting vehicles in the neighbor’s yard appear to have been non-operational for years.
The city employee recommended the neighbor’s property be referred to the municipal “Nuisance Board.”
Sidney’s city attorney was asked via teleconference to comment.
“It’s a massive expense for us,” Sidney’s city attorney said about filing a formal complaint against a resident.
Filing a formal complaint requires adherence to legal procedures, which can take years to litigate if necessary, the city attorney advised the council.
The city attorney reminded the Sidney City Council it tried to take a homeowner to task for property violations in the past, which cost $40,000. Although the city obtained a favorable ruling, the homeowner — who was billed to recoup the $40,000 costs — has not paid the city back. A lien was reportedly placed on the person’s property, but the bill still has not been paid.
Ultimately, the resident who appeared before the council on August 17 was advised it would be prudent for him to take legal action against his neighbor in order to get the dangerous trees removed in a timely fashion.
More Fireworks
After making a budget presentation to the city council, Sidney City Treasurer/Clerk Jessica Chamberlin informed everyone that a recent online survey to gauge public interest in changing the city’s fireworks ordinances was completed.
The survey, which ran on the city’s website as well as the Sidney Herald Facebook page, culminated in 87 total responses, according to Chamberlin. She said there appeared to be some confusion among a couple of respondents regarding the verbiage in the questions.
The first online petition read:
“To keep the current laws for selling and discharging of Fireworks (June 24th to July 5th) with the change that fireworks can be discharged on weekends and the Holiday until midnight (currently 10 pm).”
The second petition read:
“To CHANGE the current laws for selling and discharging of Fireworks (June 24th to July 5th) to July 1st to July 5th and change that fireworks can be discharged on weekends and the Holiday until midnight (currently 10 pm).”
Under both petitions, the time for when people are allowed to discharge fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday would change from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Chamberlin reported 36 people checked the response that specified the city’s fireworks ordinance should be kept as it is. A total of 61 people checked the response specifying the timeframe be shortened during the Fourth of July holiday.
“I’ll leave it up to the council to decide whether the survey was misunderstood by some people,” Chamberlin said.
In a follow-up discussion, she told the Sidney Herald, “Two people specifically responded that they want to keep it the same, but their comments said the exact opposite.”
Currently, fireworks selling periods within Sidney city limits are June 24 to July 5, and December 29–31.
Moving Forward
A Sidney City Council committee will meet August 24 to determine whether to recommend that the fireworks ordinance be amended. The public is allowed to attend the meeting and provide feedback to the council committee before it makes a recommendation.
In fact, members of the public have at least three additional opportunities to voice their opinions about the fireworks ordinance. The council is scheduled to vote September 8 on the committee’s recommendation.
If the council votes to amend the ordinance, it will make a motion to ask the city attorney to draft a new fireworks ordinance, Chamberlin explained. The new ordinance will be read at the Sidney City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on September 21.
On October 5, a second reading of the new ordinance will be heard and the council will make a final vote.
Members of the public in attendance at any of the upcoming meetings are welcome to offer input about whether they want the city to change the ordinance to limit the dates fireworks can be sold and the times they can be discharged, according to Chamberlin.
She said fireworks vendors have not expressed concerns about limiting the dates they can sell their goods.
She also said any changes to the July Fourth fireworks ordinance will have to include specific dates and times for discharging fireworks on New Year’s Eve, and after midnight on January 1, when people typically discharge fireworks to ring in the New Year.