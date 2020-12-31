Additional emergency leave for COVID and Comp Time policy are among items on the agenda for the Sidney City Council when it meets in regular session for its first meeting of 2021, on Jan. 4.
The meeting will be held virtually, due to the ongoing pandemic. The public is invited to participate via video or by telephone. The ID for video is 957 3998 3639, with passcode 247089 or you can join the meeting by calling 1-253-215-8782.
Mayor Norby will begin the meeting by taking roll at 6:30 p.m. Where relevant, he will call for public comments, then council member comments, and then a motion for each agenda item. If you are calling about an item not listed on the agenda, you will be asked to wait and speak under the visitors item on the agenda. Announce your name prior to making a comment, and do not speak over or at the same time as others. Keep your phone on mute when not making a comment.
Other items on the agenda for the Jan. 4 meeting include the reappointment of Russ Huotari to the Airport board for a five-year term a report from the Water and Sewer Committee, a variety of department head and committee reports, second reading on an updated parking ordinance, first reading on changes to the retirement policy ordinance for the police department, and first reading fo an ordinance updating the water code.